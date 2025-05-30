P10 Inc’s (PX) Stock: A -6.52% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of P10 Inc (PX) has gone down by -3.47% for the week, with a -4.32% drop in the past month and a -14.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for PX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for PX’s stock, with a -8.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) Right Now?

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 70.57x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PX is 56.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of PX was 558.62K shares.

PX) stock’s latest price update

P10 Inc (NYSE: PX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.66 in relation to previous closing price of 11.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that DALLAS, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), (“P10” or the “Company”), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its strategy, RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers, closed on its latest primary fund-of-funds, RCP Fund XIX, LP (“Fund XIX” or the “Fund”).

Analysts’ Opinion of PX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on January 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PX reach a price target of $10.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for PX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

PX Trading at -4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PX fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, P10 Inc saw -14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PX starting from Jon I. Madorsky Revocable Trus, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Jon I. Madorsky Revocable Trus now owns 495,574 shares of P10 Inc, valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Williams Mel, the 10% Owner of P10 Inc, sale 9,644 shares at $12.25 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Williams Mel is holding 4,085,213 shares at $118,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for P10 Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 5.24, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 91.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, P10 Inc (PX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.