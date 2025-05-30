Outset Medical Inc (OM) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Outset Medical Inc (OM) has gone down by -5.32% for the week, with a 53.93% rise in the past month and a 61.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.12% for OM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for OM’s stock, with a 47.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OM is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OM is 17.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume of OM on May 30, 2025 was 164.97K shares.

OM) stock’s latest price update

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.69 in comparison to its previous close of 19.50, however, the company has experienced a -5.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Kevin O’Boyle to its Board of Directors and as chair of its Audit Committee. With Mr. O’Boyle’s appointment, the company also announced that Dale E. Jones has stepped down from the Board.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $3 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OM reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to OM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

OM Trading at 34.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +65.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.54. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw 5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Trigg Leslie, who sale 935 shares at the price of $17.80 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Trigg Leslie now owns 58,129 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $16,643 using the latest closing price.

Nash Marc, the SVP Operations and R&D of Outset Medical Inc, sale 252 shares at $17.82 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Nash Marc is holding 13,465 shares at $4,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -0.99. The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -86.53, with -35.16 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -97.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.