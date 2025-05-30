Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW)’s stock price has plunge by -7.44relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that Board Appoints Steve Urvan, Founder of GunBroker.com and Largest Shareholder, as Chairman and CEO Announces Regained Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule Regarding Timely Periodic Reporting SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“Outdoors Online,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, today announced that Steve Urvan will serve as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board following the recent closing of the divestiture of the Company’s ammunition manufacturing division and in connection with the settlement of litigation between Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POWW is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for POWW is 89.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. On May 30, 2025, POWW’s average trading volume was 538.21K shares.

POWW’s Market Performance

The stock of Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) has seen a -6.33% decrease in the past week, with a -17.29% drop in the past month, and a -2.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for POWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.50% for POWW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for POWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to POWW, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

POWW Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW fell by -6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8848. In addition, Outdoor Holding Co saw 41.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outdoor Holding Co stands at -0.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -17.71, with -15.49 for asset returns.

Based on Outdoor Holding Co (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -32.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.