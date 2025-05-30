OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) has gone up by 6.12% for the week, with a -10.95% drop in the past month and a -63.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for OSRH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.20% for OSRH’s stock, with a -84.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OSRH is at 1.31.

The public float for OSRH is 6.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for OSRH on May 30, 2025 was 3.23M shares.

OSRH) stock’s latest price update

OSR Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OSRH)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.91 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a 6.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SEOUL, South Korea and ZUG, Switzerland, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a public company dedicated to advancing innovation in healthcare and wellness, announced today that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BCM Europe AG, its major shareholder, and Taekwondo Cooperative (TKD Coop), a global Taekwondo community organization, to explore the joint development of a security token, provisionally named the “OSRH Token”. The initiative aims to enhance access to crypto-based liquidity and provide a basis for OSRH to launch crypto treasury strategies.

OSRH Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSRH rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2225. In addition, OSR Holdings Inc saw -89.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OSRH

The total capital return value is set at 0.8. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -12.98 for asset returns.

Based on OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH), the company’s capital structure generated -0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -81.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OSR Holdings Inc (OSRH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

