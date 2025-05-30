Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) has increased by 2.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Here is how Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) and Royal Gold (RGLD) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) Right Now?

Orla Mining Ltd (AMEX: ORLA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17508.33x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORLA is 0.70.

The public float for ORLA is 213.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORLA on May 30, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

ORLA’s Market Performance

ORLA stock saw a decrease of 4.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.50% and a quarterly a decrease of 49.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for ORLA’s stock, with a 61.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ORLA Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORLA rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +189.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Orla Mining Ltd saw 89.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ORLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.6 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orla Mining Ltd stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.46. Equity return is now at value 0.39, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 256.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 223.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orla Mining Ltd (ORLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.