Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 2.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-28 that OSUR remains deeply undervalued, trading below liquidation value, with a robust, cash-rich, debt-free balance sheet providing downside protection. Key value drivers include a 20% share buyback, potential building sale, and new product launches both in-house and via partnerships. Operational improvements—cost reductions, automation, and product diversification—should support gross margins and future growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OSUR is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OSUR is 71.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for OSUR on May 30, 2025 was 677.68K shares.

OSUR’s Market Performance

OSUR stock saw a decrease of 15.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for OSUR’s stock, with a -20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSUR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OSUR by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OSUR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $5 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to OSUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

OSUR Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSUR rose by +15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Orasure Technologies Inc saw -17.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSUR starting from Gagliano Nancy J, who purchase 12,750 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Feb 27 ’25. After this action, Gagliano Nancy J now owns 91,524 shares of Orasure Technologies Inc, valued at $39,270 using the latest closing price.

EGLINTON MANNER CARRIE, the President & CEO of Orasure Technologies Inc, purchase 28,670 shares at $3.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28 ’25, which means that EGLINTON MANNER CARRIE is holding 1,288,334 shares at $100,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orasure Technologies Inc stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -7.77, with -6.91 for asset returns.

Based on Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.