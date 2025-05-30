Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ONTO is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ONTO is 48.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on May 30, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

Onto Innovation Inc (NYSE: ONTO)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 93.62. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor events: B. Riley Securities 25th Annual Institutional Investor Conference at the Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Ray, California, on May 22, 2025. TD Cowen 53rd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay, New York, New York, on May 28, 2025.

ONTO’s Market Performance

ONTO’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.28% and a quarterly drop of -34.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Onto Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.19% for ONTO stock, with a simple moving average of -43.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ONTO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ONTO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $110 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTO reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for ONTO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ONTO, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ONTO Trading at -17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.66. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Vedula Srinivas, who sale 238 shares at the price of $169.58 back on Feb 13 ’25. After this action, Vedula Srinivas now owns 15,472 shares of Onto Innovation Inc, valued at $40,360 using the latest closing price.

SRINIVAS VEDULA, the Officer of Onto Innovation Inc, proposed sale 238 shares at $169.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that SRINIVAS VEDULA is holding shares at $40,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc stands at 0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 11.83, with 10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 19.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 249.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.