OmniAb Inc (OABI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of OmniAb Inc (OABI) has seen a -12.59% decrease in the past week, with a -32.43% drop in the past month, and a -64.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for OABI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.53% for OABI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OABI is 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OABI is 97.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OABI on May 30, 2025 was 922.84K shares.

OABI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) has plunged by -3.10 when compared to previous closing price of 1.29, but the company has seen a -12.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced its participation in the 21st Annual PEGS Boston – The Essential Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit underway at the Omni Hotel. Earlier today, the company showcased case studies utilizing xPloration, a high-throughput single B-cell screening platform that harnesses machine learning and computer vision artificial intelligence (AI), in a presentation by Bob Chen, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Systems, title.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OABI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OABI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to OABI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

OABI Trading at -32.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.64%, as shares sank -26.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4975. In addition, OmniAb Inc saw -64.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from Cochran Jennifer R., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Cochran Jennifer R. now owns 145,274 shares of OmniAb Inc, valued at $45,600 using the latest closing price.

Love Steven, the Director of OmniAb Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $1.46 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Love Steven is holding 38,333 shares at $36,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.65 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for OmniAb Inc stands at -2.29. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -21.32, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on OmniAb Inc (OABI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OmniAb Inc (OABI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.