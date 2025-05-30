Olo Inc (OLO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) is above average at 498.86x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OLO is 112.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLO on May 30, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

OLO) stock’s latest price update

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.11 in relation to its previous close of 9.01. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Olo (OLO) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO’s stock has fallen by -1.36% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 38.35% and a quarterly rise of 29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.34% for Olo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.94% for OLO stock, with a simple moving average of 34.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OLO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $8 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLO reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for OLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2023.

OLO Trading at 22.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +40.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Olo Inc saw 13.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Glass Noah H., who sale 10,665 shares at the price of $6.35 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Glass Noah H. now owns 288,354 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $67,708 using the latest closing price.

Manning Sherri, the Chief People Officer of Olo Inc, sale 5,940 shares at $6.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Manning Sherri is holding 303,583 shares at $37,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.49, with 0.44 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -369.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Olo Inc (OLO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.