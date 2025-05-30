Olin Corp (OLN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) is 39.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OLN is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OLN is 114.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% of that float. On May 30, 2025, OLN’s average trading volume was 1.93M shares.

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN)’s stock price has soared by 1.26 in relation to previous closing price of 19.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-24 that Olin’s cost savings, improved military sales outlook, and recent share repurchases signal undervaluation at $19-$20 per share versus intrinsic value. Debt refinancing, cash acquisitions, and reduced restructuring costs demonstrate strong financial management and confidence in future free cash flow growth. My DCF model, based on $895M-$959M FCF and 8.1% WACC, implies a fair value of $35 per share—substantial upside potential.

OLN’s Market Performance

OLN’s stock has risen by 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.62% and a quarterly drop of -19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for Olin Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.62% for OLN’s stock, with a -40.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on February 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 13th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to OLN, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

OLN Trading at -7.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.89. In addition, Olin Corp saw -40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Lane Kenneth Todd, who purchase 7,250 shares at the price of $28.06 back on Feb 04 ’25. After this action, Lane Kenneth Todd now owns 7,250 shares of Olin Corp, valued at $203,447 using the latest closing price.

Sumner R Nichole, the VP & Controller of Olin Corp, sale 10,500 shares at $43.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08 ’24, which means that Sumner R Nichole is holding 24,056 shares at $459,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olin Corp stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 2.94, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Olin Corp (OLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 844.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Olin Corp (OLN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.