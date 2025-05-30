Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OLMA is 52.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.33% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of OLMA was 905.91K shares.

The stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has jumped by 6.85 compared to previous close of 4.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced it has aligned with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to select 90 mg of palazestrant as the dose for Part 2 of the ongoing registrational Phase 3 OPERA-01 trial in second- and third-line estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) metastatic breast cancer. This update will be presented as part of the OPERA-01 trial-in-progress poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place May 30-June 3 in Chicago, Illinois. The FDA also selected 90 mg of palazestrant in combination with the approved dose of CDK4/6 inhibitor ribociclib for the pivotal Phase 3 OPERA-02 trial in frontline ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

OLMA’s Market Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has experienced a 5.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.16% rise in the past month, and a 20.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.47% for OLMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for OLMA’s stock, with a -31.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLMA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for OLMA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to OLMA, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

OLMA Trading at 19.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv, who purchase 300,000 shares at the price of $5.76 back on Jan 08 ’25. After this action, Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv now owns 7,800,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,727,370 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 700,761 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17 ’24, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 0 shares at $4,730,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -41.59, with -38.29 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -108.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -129.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.