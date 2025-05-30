Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, OLPX stock has gone up by 8.20%, with a monthly gain of 0.76% and a quarterly plunge of -8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Olaplex Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for OLPX’s stock, with a -23.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13x compared to its average ratio. OLPX has 36-month beta value of 2.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OLPX is 122.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLPX on May 30, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has increased by 5.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a 8.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Allison Malkin – Investor Relations Amanda Baldwin – Chief Executive Officer Catherine Dunleavy – Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jungwon Kim – TD Cowen Susan Anderson – Canaccord Genuity Kate Grafstein – Barclays Dana Telsey – Telsey Advisory Group Shovana Chowdhury – JPMorgan Korinne Wolfmeyer – Piper Sandler Operator Greetings and welcome to Olaplex Holdings, First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $3 based on the research report published on August 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLPX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $1.25. The rating they have provided for OLPX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19th, 2024.

OLPX Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2912. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from FOX TRISHA L, who sale 16,840 shares at the price of $1.21 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, FOX TRISHA L now owns 763,220 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc, valued at $20,376 using the latest closing price.

Duffy John C, the General Counsel of Olaplex Holdings Inc, sale 11,730 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 16 ’25, which means that Duffy John C is holding 668,026 shares at $14,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 0.69 for asset returns.

Based on Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 143.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.