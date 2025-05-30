Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL)’s stock price has plunge by 3.17relation to previous closing price of 7.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that BEDFORD, Mass., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL, “Ocular”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience, today announced participation in several upcoming investor conferences in the second half of May 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCUL is 133.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on May 30, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

OCUL’s Market Performance

OCUL’s stock has seen a 11.51% increase for the week, with a -0.85% drop in the past month and a 17.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Ocular Therapeutix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.97% for OCUL’s stock, with a -3.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCUL reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for OCUL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

OCUL Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.47. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw -4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Nayak Sanjay, who sale 1,862 shares at the price of $7.17 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Nayak Sanjay now owns 281,623 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $13,351 using the latest closing price.

Kaiser Peter, the Chief Development Officer of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, sale 2,974 shares at $7.17 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Kaiser Peter is holding 207,104 shares at $21,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stands at -3.23. The total capital return value is set at -0.55. Equity return is now at value -57.19, with -40.79 for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -176.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.