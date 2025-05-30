nVent Electric plc (NVT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.56 in comparison to its previous close of 66.16, however, the company has experienced a 3.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nVent (NYSE: NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will participate in the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Beth Wozniak, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 9:20 a.m. CT. A webcast will be available on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations. About nVent nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions.

Is It Worth Investing in nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) is above average at 19.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVT is 162.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVT on May 30, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

NVT’s Market Performance

NVT stock saw an increase of 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.01% and a quarterly increase of 11.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for nVent Electric plc (NVT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for NVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVT stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for NVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVT in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $74 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVT reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NVT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

NVT Trading at 16.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +21.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVT rose by +3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.17. In addition, nVent Electric plc saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVT starting from Heath Lynnette R, who sale 4,041 shares at the price of $61.35 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Heath Lynnette R now owns 32,665 shares of nVent Electric plc, valued at $247,915 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for nVent Electric plc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 7.63, with 4.04 for asset returns.

Based on nVent Electric plc (NVT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 681.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, nVent Electric plc (NVT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.