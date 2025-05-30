Nucor Corp (NUE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 19.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NUE is 229.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUE on May 30, 2025 was 2.59M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has increased by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 108.84. However, the company has seen a -2.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-29 that Dividend stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2025. hese dividend payers are trading lower today, giving investors an opportunity to add these names at a potential discount.

NUE’s Market Performance

Nucor Corp (NUE) has seen a -2.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.28% decline in the past month and a -19.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for NUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.38% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on March 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $156, previously predicting the price at $171. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

NUE Trading at -5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -8.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.13. In addition, Nucor Corp saw -6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Topalian Leon J, who sale 34,238 shares at the price of $120.19 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Topalian Leon J now owns 162,993 shares of Nucor Corp, valued at $4,114,921 using the latest closing price.

Topalian Leon J, the Officer of Nucor Corp, proposed sale 34,238 shares at $120.19 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Topalian Leon J is holding shares at $4,114,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.1 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.54, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nucor Corp (NUE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.