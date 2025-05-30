Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NUS is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NUS is 47.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUS on May 30, 2025 was 641.86K shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: NUS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.36 compared to its previous closing price of 7.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants B.G. Hunt – Investor Relations Ryan Napierski – President & Chief Executive Officer James Thomas – Chief Financial Officer Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

NUS’s Market Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS) has experienced a 15.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.61% rise in the past month, and a 5.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.78% for NUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.73% for NUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUS, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at 25.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.65%, as shares surge +32.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS rose by +15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc saw 21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from Hatchett Steven Keith, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $7.54 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Hatchett Steven Keith now owns 162,065 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, valued at $49,010 using the latest closing price.

Battle Emma S., the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, sale 1,693 shares at $7.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Battle Emma S. is holding 17,530 shares at $13,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -4.93, with -2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -78.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.