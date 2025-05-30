Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.52 in comparison to its previous close of 106.76, however, the company has experienced a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CHICAGO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment management firm with US$1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, has appointed Gary Paulin as chief investment strategist, International and Joseph Tanious as chief investment strategist, North America. Paulin and Tanious will work with Northern Trust Asset Management’s investment team in equities, fixed income, multi asset, and alternatives to build its economic and markets view.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) Right Now?

Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ: NTRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02x compared to its average ratio. NTRS has 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for NTRS is 191.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRS on May 30, 2025 was 1.50M shares.

NTRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) has seen a 1.88% increase in the past week, with a 14.11% rise in the past month, and a -1.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for NTRS’s stock, with a 7.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NTRS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NTRS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $95 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRS reach a price target of $127, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for NTRS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to NTRS, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

NTRS Trading at 10.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.79. In addition, Northern Trust Corp saw 4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Fox David W Jr, who sale 5,076 shares at the price of $105.55 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Fox David W Jr now owns 13,999 shares of Northern Trust Corp, valued at $535,772 using the latest closing price.

Conway Kelley, the Executive Vice President of Northern Trust Corp, sale 500 shares at $105.28 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Conway Kelley is holding 12,213 shares at $52,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Trust Corp stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 17.54, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Trust Corp (NTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Northern Trust Corp (NTRS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.