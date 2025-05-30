Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.59 in relation to its previous close of 27.32. However, the company has experienced a 0.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) Right Now?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE: NOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOG is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NOG is 95.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOG on May 30, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG stock saw an increase of 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.69% and a quarterly increase of -14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.04% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for NOG’s stock, with a -21.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NOG, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

NOG Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +11.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.00. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc saw -26.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from O’GRADY NICHOLAS L., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $27.48 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, O’GRADY NICHOLAS L. now owns 226,189 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc, valued at $27,480 using the latest closing price.

Lasher Stuart G., the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $27.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Lasher Stuart G. is holding 40,000 shares at $552,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.46 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 29.41, with 12.57 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.58 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NOG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.