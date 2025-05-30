Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Stock Faces 1.32% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has gone up by 2.87% for the week, with a 10.27% rise in the past month and a 1.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.85% for NSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for NSC’s stock, with a 0.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) is above average at 16.82x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NSC is 225.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NSC on May 30, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

NSC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: NSC) has surged by 1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 242.54, but the company has seen a 2.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that Norfolk Southern (NSC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $293 based on the research report published on March 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $256, previously predicting the price at $289. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to NSC, setting the target price at $294 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

NSC Trading at 7.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.29. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp saw 4.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from LAMPHERE GILBERT H, who purchase 607 shares at the price of $259.86 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, LAMPHERE GILBERT H now owns 2,487 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp, valued at $157,735 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON RICHARD H, the Director of Norfolk Southern Corp, purchase 400 shares at $248.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that ANDERSON RICHARD H is holding 4,400 shares at $99,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corp stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 24.52, with 7.72 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.