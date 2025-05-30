Nordson Corp (NDSN) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nordson Corp (NDSN) has gone up by 6.36% for the week, with a 10.71% rise in the past month and a -0.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for NDSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.89% for NDSN’s stock, with a -7.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) Right Now?

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88x compared to its average ratio. NDSN has 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NDSN is 51.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NDSN on May 30, 2025 was 364.66K shares.

NDSN) stock’s latest price update

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN)’s stock price has soared by 6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 195.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that NDSN’s Q2 fiscal 2025 revenues increase 5%, driven by the strong performance of the Advanced Technology Solutions segment.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDSN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NDSN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NDSN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $260 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDSN reach a price target of $219. The rating they have provided for NDSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NDSN, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

NDSN Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDSN rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.35. In addition, Nordson Corp saw -0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDSN starting from Lovass Stephen, who sale 1,299 shares at the price of $206.79 back on Jan 07 ’25. After this action, Lovass Stephen now owns 7,347 shares of Nordson Corp, valued at $268,620 using the latest closing price.

Lovass Stephen, the Officer of Nordson Corp, proposed sale 1,299 shares at $206.79 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07 ’25, which means that Lovass Stephen is holding shares at $268,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordson Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 15.54, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Nordson Corp (NDSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 810.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nordson Corp (NDSN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.