Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) Stock Showcases 11.61% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) has seen a 13.01% increase in the past week, with a 15.31% gain in the past month, and a -7.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for NOAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.61% for NOAH’s stock, with a 1.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH) is 3.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOAH is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NOAH is 63.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On May 30, 2025, NOAH’s average trading volume was 107.48K shares.

NOAH stock's latest price update

Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: NOAH)’s stock price has soared by 7.81 in relation to previous closing price of 9.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 28, 2025 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Zhe Yin – Co-Founder, Director & Chief Executive Officer Qing Pan – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Heqing Li – UBS Peter Zhang – JPMorgan Operator Good day, and welcome to the Noah First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Analysts’ Opinion of NOAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NOAH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOAH reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for NOAH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NOAH, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 29th of the previous year.

NOAH Trading at 13.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAH rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, Noah Holdings Ltd ADR saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOAH starting from HongShan Capital I, L.P., who proposed sale 145,591 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Dec 24 ’24. After this action, HongShan Capital I, L.P. now owns shares of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR, valued at $1,747,092 using the latest closing price.

HongShan Capital Principals Fu, the Affiliate of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR, proposed sale 22,534 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 24 ’24, which means that HongShan Capital Principals Fu is holding shares at $270,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Noah Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.76, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 790.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Noah Holdings Ltd ADR (NOAH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.