Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) has plunged by -1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 10.98, but the company has seen a 6.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) is above average at 62.65x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAGE is 49.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAGE on May 30, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

NAGE’s Market Performance

NAGE’s stock has seen a 6.81% increase for the week, with a 39.07% rise in the past month and a 98.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.16% for Niagen Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.37% for NAGE stock, with a simple moving average of 83.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAGE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NAGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAGE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAGE, setting the target price at $2.40 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

NAGE Trading at 34.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +37.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAGE rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +293.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Niagen Bioscience Inc saw 103.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAGE starting from Lopez Carlos Luis, who purchase 273 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Lopez Carlos Luis now owns 2,251 shares of Niagen Bioscience Inc, valued at $2,146 using the latest closing price.

Jaksch Frank L Jr, the Director of Niagen Bioscience Inc, sale 37,161 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Jaksch Frank L Jr is holding 244,179 shares at $229,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niagen Bioscience Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.26. Equity return is now at value 33.47, with 20.83 for asset returns.

Based on Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.