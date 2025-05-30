Nextcure Inc (NXTC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NXTC is 21.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXTC on May 30, 2025 was 166.52K shares.

NXTC) stock’s latest price update

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC)’s stock price has soared by 6.41 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BELTSVILLE, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, together with LigaChem Biosciences, Inc. (LigaChemBio) announced that a trial in progress poster from the Phase 1 study evaluating LNCB74, a B7-H4 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

NXTC’s Market Performance

Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has experienced a -1.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month, and a -35.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.77% for NXTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for NXTC’s stock, with a -48.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXTC

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXTC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NXTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to NXTC, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

NXTC Trading at 12.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXTC fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4563. In addition, Nextcure Inc saw -35.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXTC

The total capital return value is set at -0.86. Equity return is now at value -63.94, with -54.33 for asset returns.

Based on Nextcure Inc (NXTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -52.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

