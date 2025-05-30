Newsmax Inc (NMAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Newsmax Inc (NYSE: NMAX) has decreased by -16.94 when compared to last closing price of 22.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-05-22 that Newsmax (NYSE: NMAX) plummeted by more than 11% on Tuesday and is now nearly 70% lower than its initial public offering closing price from March 31. This significant drop occurs despite the conservative media company’s swift expansion across cable, digital, and print platforms.

Is It Worth Investing in Newsmax Inc (NYSE: NMAX) Right Now?

The public float for NMAX is 65.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NMAX on May 30, 2025 was 2.80M shares.

NMAX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for NMAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.08% for NMAX’s stock, with a -43.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NMAX Trading at -43.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMAX fell by -19.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, Newsmax Inc saw -77.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.41 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newsmax Inc stands at -0.42. The total capital return value is set at -2.98.

Based on Newsmax Inc (NMAX), the company’s capital structure generated -10.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -762.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -65.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newsmax Inc (NMAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.