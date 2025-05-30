NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for NAMS is at -0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NAMS is 62.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.76% of that float. The average trading volume for NAMS on May 30, 2025 was 972.36K shares.

NAMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NASDAQ: NAMS) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 17.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

NAMS’s Market Performance

NAMS’s stock has fallen by -4.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly drop of -16.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.83% for NAMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAMS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NAMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAMS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $48 based on the research report published on December 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to NAMS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

NAMS Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAMS fell by -4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.62. In addition, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV saw -31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAMS starting from Douglas F Kling, who proposed sale 298,612 shares at the price of $18.75 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Douglas F Kling now owns shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV, valued at $5,598,975 using the latest closing price.

NAP PoolCo B.V., the Affiliate of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV, proposed sale 1,433,193 shares at $15.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11 ’25, which means that NAP PoolCo B.V. is holding shares at $21,669,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.02 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV stands at -3.97. The total capital return value is set at -0.24. Equity return is now at value -31.51, with -28.67 for asset returns.

Based on NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -351.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -241.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NewAmsterdam Pharma Company NV (NAMS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.