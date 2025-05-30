New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has soared by 3.61 in relation to previous closing price of 47.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-30 that New Oriental Education stock has bounced recently after a long decline, and it seems EDU may have found support in the charts. There are reasons why EDU may find it difficult to sustain a rally in the stock, including the fact that it is not a buy, according to one methodology. EDU has done well in China over the years, but the Chinese government may have an incentive for EDU to not do too well in the future.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EDU is 157.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.88% of that float. The average trading volume for EDU on May 30, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stock saw an increase of 3.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.39% and a quarterly increase of 4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EDU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

EDU Trading at 4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.26. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw -23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDU starting from Hsieh Louis, who proposed sale 21,363 shares at the price of $60.84 back on Jan 22 ’25. After this action, Hsieh Louis now owns shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR, valued at $1,299,725 using the latest closing price.

Hsieh Louis, the Officer of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR, proposed sale 21,363 shares at $61.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Hsieh Louis is holding shares at $1,321,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 10.36, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 457.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.