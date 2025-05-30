NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 54.64% gain in the past month, and a 40.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.03% for NRSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.56% for NRSN’s stock, with a 35.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRSN is at 1.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NRSN is 16.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for NRSN on May 30, 2025 was 183.41K shares.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.06 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-12 that Last Wednesday, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN said it scaled up its production of PrimeC to a commercial scale.

NRSN Trading at 34.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +53.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRSN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2759. In addition, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRSN

The total capital return value is set at -3.83. Equity return is now at value -2880.11, with -263.45 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.