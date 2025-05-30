Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for NKTR is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NKTR is 179.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume of NKTR on May 30, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

The stock price of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) has surged by 5.73 when compared to previous closing price of 0.70, but the company has seen a 16.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced that the company will be webcasting its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference being held at the Nasdaq Headquarters in New York City on May 20, 2025: H.C.

NKTR’s Market Performance

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a 16.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.18% decline in the past month and a -7.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for NKTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.57% for NKTR’s stock, with a -25.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKTR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NKTR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKTR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for NKTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NKTR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

NKTR Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR rose by +16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6811. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw -20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from Zalevsky Jonathan, who sale 10,712 shares at the price of $0.67 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Zalevsky Jonathan now owns 305,892 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $7,177 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Mark Andrew, the Chief Legal Officer of Nektar Therapeutics, sale 9,996 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Wilson Mark Andrew is holding 314,296 shares at $6,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.31 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nektar Therapeutics stands at -1.52. The total capital return value is set at -0.62. Equity return is now at value -189.46, with -40.79 for asset returns.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -86.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.