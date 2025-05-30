Navigating the Volatility of Pharvaris NV’s (PHVS) Stock

In the past week, PHVS stock has gone up by 1.95%, with a monthly decline of -3.18% and a quarterly surge of 7.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Pharvaris NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for PHVS’s stock, with a -7.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) Right Now?

PHVS has 36-month beta value of -2.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PHVS is 17.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHVS on May 30, 2025 was 64.59K shares.

PHVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) has increased by 8.15 when compared to last closing price of 15.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that ZUG, Switzerland, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema due to C1 inhibitor deficiency (AAE-C1INH), today announced the acceptance of abstracts for presentation at three upcoming congresses: the 14th C1-Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Budapest; the 2025 Eastern Allergy Conference (EAC), to be held from May 29-June 1, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fl.; and the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2025, to be held from June 13-16, 2025, in Glasgow.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHVS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for PHVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHVS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $28 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHVS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PHVS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 25th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PHVS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PHVS Trading at 7.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHVS rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.75. In addition, Pharvaris NV saw -12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHVS starting from MORGAN CONN, who proposed sale 26,562 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Dec 02 ’24. After this action, MORGAN CONN now owns shares of Pharvaris NV, valued at $522,937 using the latest closing price.

PENG LU, the Officer of Pharvaris NV, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $24.80 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31 ’24, which means that PENG LU is holding shares at $372,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHVS

The total capital return value is set at -0.37. Equity return is now at value -51.85, with -48.44 for asset returns.

Based on Pharvaris NV (PHVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -139.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11012.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -96.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pharvaris NV (PHVS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.