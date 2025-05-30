Navigating the Volatility of NovoCure Ltd’s (NVCR) Stock

The stock of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has gone up by 9.30% for the week, with a 6.07% rise in the past month and a 0.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.45% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVCR is 99.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVCR on May 30, 2025 was 886.23K shares.

NVCR) stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.15relation to previous closing price of 19.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that BAAR, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that management will participate in two upcoming investor events. PANOVA-3 Investor Event, May 31, 2025: Novocure will host investors on Saturday, May 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT in Chicago to review data from the successful Phase 3 PANOVA-3 clinical trial in unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Novocure leadership will be joined by Vincent Picozzi, MD, MMM, medical oncologist and investigator in the.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $30 based on the research report published on December 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVCR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at 9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +6.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.97. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Paravasthu Mukund, who sale 592 shares at the price of $17.91 back on May 03 ’25. After this action, Paravasthu Mukund now owns 83,556 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $10,604 using the latest closing price.

MUKUND PARAVASTHU, the Officer of NovoCure Ltd, proposed sale 592 shares at $17.91 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that MUKUND PARAVASTHU is holding shares at $10,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.33. Equity return is now at value -45.52, with -13.85 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -108.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.