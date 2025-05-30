Navigating the Volatility of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) Stock

The stock of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a -3.11% decrease in the past week, with a -0.15% drop in the past month, and a -8.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for GNK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.21% for GNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Right Now?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.55x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GNK is 38.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.72% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of GNK was 737.28K shares.

GNK) stock’s latest price update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 13.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Genco Shipping & Trading faces challenges due to lower fleet utilization of larger vessels and rising operational costs, impacting profitability and cash flow volatility. The strong performance in FY2024 driven by Chinese demand and Suez Canal inefficiencies is unlikely to be sustained in FY2025, leading to potential revenue declines. Global trade uncertainties, tariffs, and rising fuel prices pose significant headwinds, making the shipping industry’s outlook bleak and impacting Genco’s financial stability.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GNK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GNK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $17 based on the research report published on October 23, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to GNK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

GNK Trading at -0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNK fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNK starting from WOBENSMITH JOHN C, who sale 9,533 shares at the price of $14.12 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, WOBENSMITH JOHN C now owns 505,831 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, valued at $134,606 using the latest closing price.

Christensen Jesper, the Chief Commercial Officer of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, sale 13,602 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that Christensen Jesper is holding 57,322 shares at $189,855 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 5.02, with 4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 159.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.