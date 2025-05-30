Navigating the Volatility of Accuray Inc’s (ARAY) Stock

In the past week, ARAY stock has gone down by -0.32%, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Accuray Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for ARAY’s stock, with a -17.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) Right Now?

Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95x compared to its average ratio. ARAY has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ARAY is 98.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARAY on May 30, 2025 was 607.93K shares.

ARAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Accuray Inc (NASDAQ: ARAY) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.58.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that MADISON, Wis., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $9 based on the research report published on February 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ARAY, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

ARAY Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5488. In addition, Accuray Inc saw -20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Hoge Michael, who proposed sale 242,590 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Feb 11 ’25. After this action, Hoge Michael now owns shares of Accuray Inc, valued at $557,957 using the latest closing price.

Pervaiz Ali, the SVP Chief Financial Officer of Accuray Inc, sale 8,404 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’24, which means that Pervaiz Ali is holding 394,138 shares at $17,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 1.48, with 0.14 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Inc (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accuray Inc (ARAY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.