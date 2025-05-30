Natera Inc (NTRA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has plunge by -1.96relation to previous closing price of 161.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, today announced that data from more than 25 Signatera studies will be presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place from May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, IL. Together with its collaborators, Natera will showcase the clinical utility of Signatera across 10 different cancer types. This extraordinary breadth of data includes analys.

Is It Worth Investing in Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NTRA is 129.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTRA on May 30, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

NTRA’s Market Performance

NTRA’s stock has seen a 4.61% increase for the week, with a 2.04% rise in the past month and a 0.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for Natera Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for NTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $251 based on the research report published on March 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTRA, setting the target price at $142 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA rose by +4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.98. In addition, Natera Inc saw -0.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Sheena Jonathan, who sale 3,070 shares at the price of $160.22 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Sheena Jonathan now owns 251,844 shares of Natera Inc, valued at $491,867 using the latest closing price.

Sheena Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER of Natera Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $158.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Sheena Jonathan is holding 38,782 shares at $474,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.17. Equity return is now at value -18.66, with -11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Natera Inc (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -148.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Natera Inc (NTRA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.