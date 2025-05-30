Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.99.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNOX is 57.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNOX on May 30, 2025 was 1.29M shares.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)'s stock price has soared by 1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 5.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNOX’s Market Performance

NNOX’s stock has risen by 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.21% and a quarterly drop of -12.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Nano X Imaging Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for NNOX’s stock, with a -16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $23 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to NNOX, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

NNOX Trading at 2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.28. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -27.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.03 for the present operating margin

-0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -30.11, with -27.08 for asset returns.

Based on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -45.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.