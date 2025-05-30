Nano Dimension Ltd ADR’s (NNDM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has gone down by -1.24% for the week, with a -2.15% drop in the past month and a -24.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.91% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.53% for NNDM’s stock, with a -24.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NNDM is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NNDM is 214.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for NNDM on May 30, 2025 was 1.93M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM)'s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5985. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw -35.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNDM starting from NEDIVI ZIVI R, who proposed sale 127,000 shares at the price of $1.61 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, NEDIVI ZIVI R now owns shares of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR, valued at $204,470 using the latest closing price.

Geddes Nicholas Campbell, the Officer of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR, proposed sale 66,667 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Geddes Nicholas Campbell is holding shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.5 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -1.66. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -10.28, with -9.79 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -89.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.