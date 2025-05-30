Myomo Inc (MYO) Stock Sees a-3.27 Decrease

In the past week, MYO stock has gone down by -7.79%, with a monthly decline of -37.02% and a quarterly plunge of -41.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Myomo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.49% for MYO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MYO is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MYO is 33.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On May 30, 2025, MYO’s average trading volume was 531.80K shares.

MYO) stock’s latest price update

Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tirth Patel – Alliance Advisors, Investor Relations Paul Gudonis – Chief Executive Officer Dave Henry – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Chase Knickerbocker – Craig-Hallum Scott Henry – Alliance Global Partners Anthony Vendetti – Maxim Group Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Edward Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Myomo’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of MYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for MYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MYO in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $7 based on the research report published on July 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MYO, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

MYO Trading at -30.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -37.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYO fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.55. In addition, Myomo Inc saw -54.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYO starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who purchase 36,824 shares at the price of $3.25 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, KIRK THOMAS F now owns 344,700 shares of Myomo Inc, valued at $119,678 using the latest closing price.

KIRK THOMAS F, the Director of Myomo Inc, purchase 1,943 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that KIRK THOMAS F is holding 307,876 shares at $6,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myomo Inc stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -35.68, with -20.26 for asset returns.

Based on Myomo Inc (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Myomo Inc (MYO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.