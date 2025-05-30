Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MOV is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOV is 14.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume for MOV on May 30, 2025 was 232.15K shares.

MOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE: MOV) has decreased by -6.95 when compared to last closing price of 17.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV ) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Allison Malkin – Investor Relations, ICR Inc. Efraim Grinberg – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sallie DeMarsilis – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Hamed Khorsand – BWS Financial Operator Good day, everybody. And welcome to Movado’s First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call.

MOV’s Market Performance

Movado Group, Inc (MOV) has seen a -3.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.79% gain in the past month and a -17.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for MOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for MOV’s stock, with a -13.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOV stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for MOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOV in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $31.50 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOV reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for MOV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MOV, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 29th of the previous year.

MOV Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +16.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOV fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.15. In addition, Movado Group, Inc saw -17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOV starting from Kennedy Michelle, who sale 1,245 shares at the price of $26.05 back on Jul 17 ’24. After this action, Kennedy Michelle now owns 12,202 shares of Movado Group, Inc, valued at $32,432 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Movado Group, Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on Movado Group, Inc (MOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 40.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 36.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movado Group, Inc (MOV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.