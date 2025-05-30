Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.75 in relation to its previous close of 90.81. However, the company has experienced a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Modine (MOD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80x compared to its average ratio. MOD has 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOD is 51.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOD on May 30, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD stock saw an increase of -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.85% and a quarterly increase of 15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.35% for MOD’s stock, with a -15.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to MOD, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MOD Trading at 6.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.65. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co saw -21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Michael B Lucareli, who proposed sale 85,000 shares at the price of $102.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Michael B Lucareli now owns shares of Modine Manufacturing Co, valued at $8,670,000 using the latest closing price.

WULFSOHN WILLIAM A, the Director of Modine Manufacturing Co, purchase 2,530 shares at $79.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that WULFSOHN WILLIAM A is holding 7,277 shares at $200,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 9.76 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.53. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 294.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.