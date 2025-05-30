MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 16.01x. The 36-month beta value for MNSO is also noteworthy at 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MNSO is 306.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume of MNSO on May 30, 2025 was 1.46M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.15 in relation to its previous close of 17.32. However, the company has experienced a -15.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-05-26 that Investors are bailing on Miniso Group Holding Ltd (HKG: 9896) this morning after the Chinese discount retailer said its profitability was hit in the first quarter despite solid revenue growth. At the time of writing, the company’s share price is down nearly 20% versus its previous close.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has experienced a -15.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.45% drop in the past month, and a -15.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.62% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.21% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNSO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MNSO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MNSO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $20 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNSO reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for MNSO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $29.30 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

MNSO Trading at -3.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO fell by -15.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.30. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -26.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.27. Equity return is now at value 24.98, with 11.98 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.