MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG)’s stock price has soared by 0.34 in relation to previous closing price of 26.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that MGIC (MTG) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82x compared to its average ratio. MTG has 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTG is 233.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on May 30, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG’s stock has seen a 2.04% increase for the week, with a 7.46% rise in the past month and a 9.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for MGIC Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for MTG’s stock, with a 7.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $27 based on the research report published on February 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MTG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.29. In addition, MGIC Investment Corp saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from CULVER CURT S, who proposed sale 304,963 shares at the price of $26.60 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, CULVER CURT S now owns shares of MGIC Investment Corp, valued at $8,112,016 using the latest closing price.

Sperber Julie K., the VP-Chief Accounting Officer of MGIC Investment Corp, sale 4,600 shares at $24.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that Sperber Julie K. is holding 75,070 shares at $112,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corp stands at 0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 15.12, with 11.93 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.0 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.