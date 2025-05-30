mF International Ltd (MFI): A Technical Analysis

MFI has 36-month beta value of 0.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MFI is 4.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFI on May 30, 2025 was 265.30K shares.

The stock of mF International Ltd (NASDAQ: MFI) has decreased by -9.20 when compared to last closing price of 0.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that HONG KONG, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — mF International Limited (the “Company” or “mF International”) (Nasdaq: MFI), a Hong Kong-based experienced financial trading solution provider, today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Hong Kong on May 30, 2025. At the meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved, ratified, and/or confirmed the following resolutions: The re-appointment of Yu Certified Public Accountant, P.C as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025; The re-appointment of Mr.

MFI’s Market Performance

mF International Ltd (MFI) has seen a -13.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.11% gain in the past month and a 11.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for MFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for MFI’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFI Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +18.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFI fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6994. In addition, mF International Ltd saw 2.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.2 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for mF International Ltd stands at -0.16. The total capital return value is set at -0.1.

Based on mF International Ltd (MFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, mF International Ltd (MFI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.