Metagenomi Inc (MGX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGX is 21.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGX on May 30, 2025 was 367.59K shares.

MGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Metagenomi Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) has increased by 7.88 when compared to last closing price of 1.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that – Potential best-in-class extrahepatic in vivo gene editing with all-in-one delivery to the central nervous system (CNS) is a critical milestone for the treatment of neurological disorders –

MGX’s Market Performance

Metagenomi Inc (MGX) has seen a 7.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.88% gain in the past month and a -14.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for MGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.34% for MGX’s stock, with a -22.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on May 07, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGX reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for MGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MGX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

MGX Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGX rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5990. In addition, Metagenomi Inc saw -50.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGX starting from Wein Matthew, who sale 930 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Wein Matthew now owns 9,467 shares of Metagenomi Inc, valued at $1,744 using the latest closing price.

Wapnick Pamela, the Chief Financial Officer of Metagenomi Inc, sale 1,808 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Wapnick Pamela is holding 59,684 shares at $3,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.94 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Metagenomi Inc stands at -1.72. The total capital return value is set at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -31.93, with -21.86 for asset returns.

Based on Metagenomi Inc (MGX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -83.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Metagenomi Inc (MGX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.