Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48x compared to its average ratio. MTH has 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTH is 70.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTH on May 30, 2025 was 940.99K shares.

MTH) stock’s latest price update

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH)’s stock price has increased by 0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 63.68. However, the company has seen a -0.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on June 16, 2025.

MTH’s Market Performance

MTH’s stock has fallen by -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.44% and a quarterly drop of -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Meritage Homes Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.66% for MTH stock, with a simple moving average of -22.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $82 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTH reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for MTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTH, setting the target price at $197 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

MTH Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTH fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.11. In addition, Meritage Homes Corp saw -16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTH starting from Keough Joseph, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $69.28 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Keough Joseph now owns 37,700 shares of Meritage Homes Corp, valued at $346,400 using the latest closing price.

Feliciano Javier, the EVP Chief People Officer of Meritage Homes Corp, sale 4,862 shares at $72.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that Feliciano Javier is holding 36,278 shares at $350,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meritage Homes Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 14.58, with 10.19 for asset returns.

Based on Meritage Homes Corp (MTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.