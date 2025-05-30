Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mega Matrix Inc (AMEX: MPU) has increased by 16.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-30 that SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mega Matrix Inc. (“MPU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of Bitcoin and/or Ethereum to hold as a treasury reserve asset. Yucheng Hu, Chief Executive Officer of MPU, commented, “Bitcoin and Ethereum represent next-generation treasury assets that enhance our financial strategy.

The 36-month beta value for MPU is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MPU is 33.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume for MPU on May 30, 2025 was 73.32K shares.

MPU’s Market Performance

MPU’s stock has seen a 10.99% increase for the week, with a 8.60% rise in the past month and a 22.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for Mega Matrix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.97% for MPU’s stock, with a -17.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPU Trading at 20.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPU rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9018. In addition, Mega Matrix Inc saw -27.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mega Matrix Inc stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at -0.64. Equity return is now at value -37.28, with -31.73 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

In conclusion, Mega Matrix Inc (MPU) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.