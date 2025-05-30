Matador Resources Co’s (MTDR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has gone up by 1.13% for the week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month and a -16.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for MTDR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for MTDR’s stock, with a -15.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is 5.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTDR is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTDR is 115.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.66% of that float. On May 30, 2025, MTDR’s average trading volume was 2.09M shares.

MTDR) stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 43.83, however, the company has experienced a 1.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador”) and its midstream affiliate, San Mateo Midstream, LLC (“San Mateo”) today announced the successful start up of San Mateo’s Marlan cryogenic natural gas processing plant (the “Marlan Plant”) expansion in Eddy County, New Mexico. In addition, Matador is pleased to announce a recent upgrade by Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”) to the Company’s corporate credit rating to BB and the reaffirmation of the Company’s $3.25 billion b.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTDR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MTDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTDR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MTDR Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +11.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.21. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Ehrman Monika U, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $40.31 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Ehrman Monika U now owns 36,867 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $12,093 using the latest closing price.

Baty Robert Gaines, the Director of Matador Resources Co, purchase 500 shares at $40.63 during a trade that took place back on May 06 ’25, which means that Baty Robert Gaines is holding 68,817 shares at $20,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.41 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at 0.25. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 9.65 for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.