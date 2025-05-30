Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.86relation to previous closing price of 229.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that MMC’s roll-up strategy, highlighted by the McGriff acquisition, has driven impressive scale, recurring revenue, and margin expansion in the insurance brokerage sector. Consistently high returns on equity and invested capital, well above peers, demonstrate MMC’s durable competitive advantages and management’s capital allocation skill. Valuation remains reasonable relative to historical ranges, despite significant improvements in margins and returns, making MMC attractive for long-term investors.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (NYSE: MMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MMC is 492.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for MMC on May 30, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stock saw an increase of 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.27% and a quarterly increase of -1.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.94% for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $281 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MMC, setting the target price at $242 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

MMC Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.08. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc saw 8.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from Beswick Paul, who sale 2,237 shares at the price of $246.00 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, Beswick Paul now owns 13,522 shares of Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc, valued at $550,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 30.51, with 7.73 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc (MMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.