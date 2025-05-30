Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has seen a 1.12% increase in the past week, with a 9.99% gain in the past month, and a -4.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.55% for MAR stock, with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02x compared to its average ratio. MAR has 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MAR is 226.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on May 30, 2025 was 2.02M shares.

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.35relation to previous closing price of 264.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MAR) President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano will speak at the 2025 Morgan Stanley Travel and Leisure Conference, to be held on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $303 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $245. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAR, setting the target price at $330 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

MAR Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $262.16. In addition, Marriott International, Inc saw -5.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Breland Benjamin T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $270.21 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Breland Benjamin T. now owns 20,724 shares of Marriott International, Inc, valued at $270,210 using the latest closing price.

Breland Benjamin T., the CHRO & EVP, Global Ops. Serv. of Marriott International, Inc, sale 850 shares at $275.03 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Breland Benjamin T. is holding 19,874 shares at $233,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.21.

Based on Marriott International, Inc (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.