Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) has jumped by 10.00 compared to previous close of 1.10. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Preconditioning with lymphodepletion linked to stronger MAR-T cells response and suggests enhanced anti-tumor activity Highest enrollment since study launch underscores momentum and signals a positive trial trajectory Clinical data readout from Phase 1 APOLLO study expected later this year HOUSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRKR), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focusing on developing next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications, today reported scientific evidence from the Phase 1 APOLLO study demonstrating that lymphodepletion improves the expansion and persistence of MAR-T cells. The Company’s Phase 1 APOLLO study is investigating MT-601, a MAR-T cell product, in patients with lymphoma who have relapsed after anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy or for whom anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy is not an option.

Is It Worth Investing in Marker Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRKR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRKR is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRKR is 7.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. On May 30, 2025, MRKR’s average trading volume was 113.43K shares.

MRKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has seen a 10.00% increase in the past week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month, and a -20.66% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for MRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.76% for MRKR’s stock, with a -51.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRKR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for MRKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRKR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRKR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MRKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to MRKR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MRKR Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRKR rose by +10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1550. In addition, Marker Therapeutics Inc saw -61.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRKR starting from ELMS STEVE, who purchase 11,085 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Dec 23 ’24. After this action, ELMS STEVE now owns 325,370 shares of Marker Therapeutics Inc, valued at $35,472 using the latest closing price.

New Enterprise Associates 16, the 10% Owner of Marker Therapeutics Inc, purchase 554,250 shares at $3.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that New Enterprise Associates 16, is holding 1,625,678 shares at $1,773,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.31 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marker Therapeutics Inc stands at -2.24. The total capital return value is set at -0.91. Equity return is now at value -97.30, with -82.26 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.