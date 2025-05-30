Make Informed Decisions with Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Stock Updates

The stock of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) has gone up by 28.30% for the week, with a 31.63% rise in the past month and a -14.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.82% for SEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.79% for SEI’s stock, with a 31.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Right Now?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.40x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SEI is 27.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.40% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SEI was 1.72M shares.

The stock price of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) has dropped by -1.52 compared to previous close of 28.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $32 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SEI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to SEI, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

SEI Trading at 29.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEI rose by +28.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.67. In addition, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc saw -3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEI starting from TEAGUE AJ, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $26.77 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, TEAGUE AJ now owns 98,459 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, valued at $26,770 using the latest closing price.

TEAGUE AJ, the Director of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $26.73 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that TEAGUE AJ is holding 6,000 shares at $26,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 5.52, with 1.95 for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 95.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.