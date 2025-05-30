Make Informed Decisions with Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) Stock Updates

The stock of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has seen a -6.20% decrease in the past week, with a 13.30% gain in the past month, and a -5.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for MD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for MD’s stock, with a 6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MD is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MD is 84.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for MD on May 30, 2025 was 864.00K shares.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (NYSE: MD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.72 in relation to its previous close of 13.72. However, the company has experienced a -6.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that MD rises 5.6% YTD as earnings beat, hospital deals and lower costs drive growth. The Zacks Rank #2 signals strong near-term prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MD reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for MD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 26th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MD, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

MD Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.19. In addition, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc saw 8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from Swift James D, who proposed sale 18,530 shares at the price of $16.63 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, Swift James D now owns shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, valued at $308,093 using the latest closing price.

ORDAN MARK S, the Director of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc, sale 27,600 shares at $15.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13 ’24, which means that ORDAN MARK S is holding 138,683 shares at $423,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value -10.01, with -3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -28.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.